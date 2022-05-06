Dave “Sonny” Muir was born on Dec. 2, 1944, and died on Dec. 15, 2021.
His family will host a casual gathering on Sunday, May 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Indiana Eagles (FOE) on Philadelphia Street.
Friends and family are welcome to come, to share memories, and to help us celebrate the life of this kind, friendly, generous and loving man who passed six months ago.
Parking is available at the back of the FOE. Please use the rear entrance, which is ADA accessible.
Interment of ashes, with full military honors, will take place on Monday, May 16, in the Columbarium at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, in Bridgeville, at 2:30 p.m.