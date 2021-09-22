David A. Goodyear

David Arthur Goodyear, 63, of Sopchoppy, Fla., formerly of Clymer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19, surrounded by loved ones.
David was born on Oct. 20, 1957, to his loving parents, James and Doris Goodyear. He graduated from Penns Manor High School, Class of 1976, after enjoying football from seventh-grade through graduation. After graduation, he declined a scholarship to play football at Florida State University to join his father and Uncle Fred Kammerdeiner in a mining career. He was a mine foreman and long-wall coordinator in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Alabama, retiring after 44 years.
On Nov. 26, 1977, he married the love of his life, Cynthia Underwood, in Hawaii. They had two beautiful children, David Christian Underwood Goodyear and Calaina Rose Goodyear-Green.
David was a devoted husband, father and friend to many. He truly loved his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing, sports, boating and traveling with his wife and family. He was a member of the Church of Christ and worked quietly behind the scenes helping people whenever he could. He was a humble man, “never letting the left hand know what the right hand has done.”
David (Teddy Bear) is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cynthia (Underwood) Goodyear; two children, David Christian Underwood Goodyear (Sarah, daughter Ashlee) and Calaina Goodyear-Green (Phillip), both from Florida; father, James Goodyear; brothers and sisters, Rick (Rosie) Goodyear, Mike Goodyear, Tony (Karen) Goodyear, Susie Goodyear, Greg (Tammy) Goodyear and Sally Goodyear; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Anola Bassaro and Steve and Jenny Parfitt; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Doris Goodyear; uncle, Fred Kammerdeiner; father-in-law, George Underwood; and mother-in-law, Rebecca Underwood.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. David’s funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be made in the Penn Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Penn Run. Reception will follow at Clymer Presbyterian Church, 415 Sixth St., Clymer, starting at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.