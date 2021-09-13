David A. Keith, 81, of Cherry Tree, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
Born July 17, 1940, in Garmantown, he was the son of Blaine and Bessie (Conner) Keith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theodore, Ken and Chuck Keith; and sisters, Violet Keith, Mildred Keith and Melva Romagna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Alice (Long) Keith; son, Gregory Keith; daughters, Barbara (Dennis) Hickok and Marie (Darren) Weaver, all of Cherry Tree; grandsons, Ryan (Juli) Hickok, Cody (Ashley) Wissinger and Cory Wissinger; and great-granddaughter, Holly Ann Wissinger. He is also survived by brothers, Alvin and Fred Keith and sister, Geraldine Warner.
David was a retired coal miner and worked at Greenwich Collieries Mines.
Honoring David’s request, there will be no viewing or visitation.
Interment will be at McDowell Cemetery.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.