David Alan Blair, 58, passed away suddenly due to a heart attack on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home in State College. He was born Oct. 8, 1961, in Indiana, to Sidney and Jean Blair.
He married The Best woman in the universe, Julie Anne Brumbaugh, from Elgin, Ill., on Oct. 15, 1988. Together they have two good-humored and kind children, Corey and Maggie Blair.
David earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Juniata College in Huntingdon in 1983. Most recently, he worked in information technology at Penn State University. But his true love was making maple syrup each spring at Juniata College’s field station on Raystown Lake, where he took charge of the sugar shack and worked with close friend and field station director Charles Yohn.
David was known to his friends for three things: 1) building fires, 2) making maple syrup and 3) building fires. Fires are mentioned twice because, as his friends will say, that man knew how to build a fire! He is remembered for his cheer, “Spoon!” and saying, “Never doubt the Leno” — the name of his character in a favorite computer game. He was an avid online gamer and a dungeon master for Dungeons & Dragons groups.
He is survived by his wife and children, his parents, brother Keith (Robin) Blair and children Aaron and April, and sister Nancy Blair.
A memorial event will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Juniata College field station.