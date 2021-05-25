David Allen Straw, 73, passed away at his home in Cherry Tree on Thursday, May 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Dennis; father Carl and mother Ermma.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wyona; sons David, Stanley and Mathew Straw; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; brothers Roger, Gary, Ron and Donald Straw; and sister Carol Bugay.
David worked for 50 years as a heavy machine operator with the Local 66 Operators Engineers. He enjoyed hunting with his brothers, sons, nephews and grandson. He also enjoyed playing cards with family and looked forward to his annual corn roast.
Per his request, there will be no funeral or viewing.