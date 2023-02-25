David Andrew Weil, 48, of Marion Center, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
David was born June 4, 1974, in Annapolis, Md., to Joseph Robert and Barbara Kay (Melnik) Weil.
He graduated from Centerville High School in Centerville, Ohio, where he earned All-State honors in soccer.
He earned his bachelor’s in hotel restaurant management and minor in chemical engineering from the Pennsylvania State University. David was an All American Scholar Athlete and co-captain of the Penn State men’s soccer team. He worked for Houston’s Restaurants and Aramark prior to returning to Penn State to earn his master’s in food science.
David went on to work as a food scientist for Heinz, Conagra, Gertrude Hawk, Bakkavor, Golden State Foods, American Beverage Co. and GNC.
David had a heart for servant evangelism and served his local churches as a facility team leader and deacon. He enjoyed archery hunting, home improvements and was an avid soccer fan, especially Tottenham Hotspurs and Argentina.
Above all, he was a loving father.
David is survived by his three sons, Jacob, William and Jonathan Weil, and their mother, Jennifer Weil, of Marion Center; his brothers, Joseph (Katherine) Weil, of Seattle, and Mike Weil, of Denver; and his niece, Jaqueline Weil, of Albuquerque, N.M.
A viewing will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
