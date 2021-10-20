David Barr Akins, 68, of Blairsville, Derry Township, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The son of Harry W. and Mary M. (Barr) Akins, he was born Feb. 10, 1953, in Indiana. Mr. Akins was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville.
He worked as a machinist for more than 20 years at Breeze Industrial Products Corporation, Tunnelton, and loved farming and hunting.
Surviving are four children, Eli H. Akins (Lindsey), of Blairsville; Michael E. Akins (Brenda), of Latrobe; Heidi D. Akins, of Ligonier; and Axel D. Akins, of Blairsville; six grandchildren; a brother, William Akins (Dianna), of Valparaiso, Ind.; and sister, Brenda Lear (Dan), of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son.
As per David’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.