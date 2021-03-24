David “Dave” Brian Bergman, 60, of Dubois, formerly of Blairsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Penn Highlands Hospital, Dubois.
The cherished son of Roger B. and Nancy L. (Fairbanks) Bergman, he was born Aug. 30, 1960, in Johnstown.
Dave grew up in Blairsville and graduated from Blairsville High School.
He worked for many years at Bergman Hardware, Blairsville. He was a natural salesman and enjoyed helping people. He was very kind and loving to all who knew him. In his youth, Dave loved skiing, cars, the beach and animals.
Dave was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed by his loving parents, Roger and Nancy Bergman, and his sisters, Beth Bergman and Cathy McKee.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.
There will be no visitation.
A private service for family and friends will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.