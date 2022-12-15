David B. Jenkins, 65, died unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Fairfax Hospital, from a dormant lung disease that escalated two weeks prior.
He was born Feb. 13, 1957, in Pittsburgh, the beloved eldest son of Jean and Bruce Jenkins. He grew up in Indiana. Like his parents, he was devoted to his family and was the best husband, father, uncle, son, brother and brother-in-law. Our lives are immensely richer because of our relationships with him.
His family regards Dave as the smartest person they know, a font of wisdom, trivia and good humor. He studied geography as an undergrad and graduate student, with a BA from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1979 and an MA from Penn State University in 1982.
Dave spent his professional life in public service at the CIA, beginning as a geographic analyst and moving through various assignments until he retired as the assistant inspector general for inspections.
He was particularly proud of the work he and his team did on the post-9/11 report.
His family was in attendance to celebrate when he retired and was awarded the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal.
He was an avid traveler, visiting 52 countries, including the terminus on six continents.
He and his wife, Suzanne, saw the world; some of Dave’s favorite destinations include the Galápagos Islands, the West Bank, Botswana, New Zealand, Bryce Canyon and Yellow Creek State Park in Pennsylvania. In addition, trips to presidential birthplaces and bizarre roadside attractions created indelible family memories.
Dave was a naturalist who loved hiking, spelunking and being outdoors. He knew all the constellations, every plant and leaf, and was a birder with a 700 life list.
He was a volunteer at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, building on the childhood museum he started in the family basement.
He had a brilliant, vibrant mind. He was a reader who tracked every book and a collector of so many things: fossils, rocks and a complete set of vintage sheet music with the names of U.S. states in the title, finally finding New Mexico last year. He was the family historian and genealogist; truly a Renaissance man.
Dave’s creativity knew no bounds. He was artistic and turned his paper-cutting hobby into a thriving craft business. His original paper cuttings have delighted friends and customers all over the globe.
He was clever beyond measure — the “King of Puns” who kept everyone laughing. He invented and led skits and songs as “Mr. Campfire” as an Eagle Scout with lifelong friends in Troop 29.
His goodbye to his brothers included a laugh about their favorite movie, and since he always liked to have the last word, he said, “Here it is: zyzzyva”!
He is survived by his adored family, wife Suzanne Gesin; and sons Adam and Jeremy Jenkins; brothers Ron Jenkins, of Galena, Ill., and Eric Jenkins, of Reading, and their families; aunt Carol Jenkins, of Williamsburg, Va.; and favorite cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, his father just two months ago.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the National Audubon Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Murphy’s Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Va.