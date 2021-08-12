David B. Machak

David Brian Machak, 65, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Donald J. and Gladys (Fillar) Machak, he was born Aug. 5, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dave was a devoted USPS rural mail carrier in the Blairsville area for 33 years, retiring in 2016. He loved to hunt and fish and was very active with his children’s activities. He enjoyed taking his wife dancing in their younger years.
Surviving are his wife, Cynthia (Shrewsburg) Machak, whom he married June 20, 1987; a daughter, Kayla L. Gunder (Brett), of Blairsville; a son, David E. Machak, of Blairsville; three siblings, Donald J. Machak Jr. (JoAnn), of Clarksburg; Diana Allshouse (Mark), of Clermont, Fla.; and Darrin Machak (Correen), also of Clermont, Fla.; mother-in-law, Madeline C. Shrewsburg, of Black Lick; a special four-footed pup, Kilo, of 16 years; and many other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, C. Edward Shrewsburg.
The family will receive friends today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
