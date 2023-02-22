David Boyd Robbins, 54, of Commodore, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Arthur and Dixie (Sherry) Thomas, he was born July 20, 1968, in Punxsutawney.
Dave had served in the military, both in the Army and Marines. He was employed by Don Huey Construction and also self-employed as a contractor.
He had been an avid bow hunter who enjoyed time in the woods. He also liked camping and motorcycling. He will be remembered as the best “Poppy” with a wonderful sense of humor and an excellent cook.
Surviving are his mother, Dixie Robbins; his significant other, Penny Erickson; her son, Denny (Shaniya) Straw; Shaniya’s sister, Kanisha Wineberg; grandchildren Maxzen Straw and Koleson Bohensky; and David’s dogs, Berger, Daisy and Micky.
Preceding Dave in death were his father and a sister, Wendy Robbins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.