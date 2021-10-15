David “Butch” Laney, 70, of Black Lick, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg, from complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.
He was born Nov. 27, 1950, in Indiana, to Earl Laney and Margaret (Klein) Laney. He had retired from the coal mines and also worked at Gaston Lumber. Butch was a member of the Blairsville Eagles #1488.
He enjoyed doing re-enactments of the French and Indian Wars and giving tours at his Naeskahoni Town.
He loved the outdoors, including hunting for morel mushrooms, gardening and participating in the farmers markets with his daughter.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dianna (Pandullo) Laney, Black Lick; three daughters, Pamela Laney and Josh Widdowson, Lucernemines; Jolene Kopsic and husband Don, Blairsville; and Kryssie Barton and husband Dean, Blairsville; grandchildren, Krystaleena Laney and Ricky Kopsic; sisters, Phyllis Pickett and husband Tom, Clearwater, Fla.; Ruthann Cordell and husband Ronnie, Madisonville, Tenn.; Patricia Cipolla and husband Tony, Naples, Fla.; Nancy Skultety and husband Terry, Homer City; and Barbara Laney, Homer City; brothers, Charles Laney and wife Debbie, Palmerton; James Laney and wife Alice, Homer City; and William Laney, Ft. Louden; mother-in-law, Phyllis Pandullo; sisters-in-law, Angie Smith and husband Greg and Melissa Irwin and husband Terry; and many nieces and nephews.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Peg Thorn and June Sarra; brothers, Earl “Sonny” Laney and Elgin Raymond Laney; and a brother-in-law, Rudy Pandullo.
In keeping with Butch’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com