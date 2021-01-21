David C. Wyatt

David Clair Wyatt, 60, of Cranbury, N.J., formerly of Indiana, died Friday Jan. 8, 2021, at Penn Medicine Hospital Plainsboro, N.J.
David was born in Indiana on May 7, 1960, to Richard and Donna (Yount) Wyatt. He graduated from Indiana Area High School.
David is survived by his parents; his daughter, Shawna Wyatt, of Indiana; his sister, Patty Wyatt, of Indiana; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
David was a heart and double lung transplant recipient in 1997. Most of David’s life he lived in Indiana. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, weight lifting, watching movies, listening to rock music from the ‘70s and ‘80s. He had interest in fixing and riding motorcycles, and he was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. Prior to his disability, David had worked for Homer City Tire and Indiana County Recycling Center.
He was preceded in death by his second wife, Holley (Brown) Wyatt, of Ohio; his grandparents, Clair and Beulah Wyatt and John and Mary Yount, all of Indiana; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
David’s care and funeral arrangements were entrusted to Frank Rainear Funeral Home in New Jersey. An interment will be private at Oakland cemetery at a later date.