David Caves Jr., 78, of Indiana, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
He was born on May 7, 1944, in Lima, to David and Francis (Armstrong) Caves. He served as a Presbyterian (PCUSA) minister.
The Rev. Caves was a 1962 graduate of Penncrest High School, a 1966 graduate of the University of Delaware and received his Master of Divinity Degree from The Princeton Theological Seminary in 1969. During his ministry he was called to serve in various churches, among them: Clear Fork Larger Parish of the West Virginia Mountain Project; East Liberty Presbyterian Church, of Vanderbilt; West Glad Run Presbyterian Church and Grace Presbyterian Church, both of Kittanning; and Brookville and Freeport Presbyterian churches. In addition, he served on the Kiskiminetas Presbytery staff for many years.
In addition to his family, serving people was the center of the life of the Rev. Caves. Having Parkinson’s disease for several years, he and his wife started a support group in Kittanning for others afflicted with the disease. He was well known for either riding his convertible or his Honda Goldwing, often times in very cold weather.
The Rev. Caves is survived by his wife of 55 years, Grace (Chambers) Caves, of Indiana; two sons, David (Mandi) Caves III and Thomas (Stacy) Caves; four grandchildren, Brady (Brittany) Caves, Molly (Robert) Vantine, Jocelyn Caves and Ellie Caves; four great-grandchildren, Luke Scholl, Rachel Vantine, Jennaviene Vantine and Crete Vantine; and a brother, Dr. Kenneth W. (Jane) Caves, of Cleveland, Tenn.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Caves was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana, with the Rev. David J. Hanna officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made in the Rev. Caves’ memory to the Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 101, Bellevue, PA 15202, or at www.pfwpa.org.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.