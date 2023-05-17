David Christian “Chris” Williams Jr., 60, of Creekside, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Born in Pittsburgh on June 30, 1962, he graduated from Marion Center High School in 1980 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his honorable discharge in 1983.
Chris enjoyed traveling, repairing and maintaining cars, tractors and particularly diesel engines. He enjoyed hosting camping events at the family homestead. Chris was an active member of St. James AME Zion, Indiana.
Chris is survived by his father David C. Williams Sr., of Creekside; sister Lisa (Willie) Bennett, of Atlanta; his children, David C. Williams III, of Indiana, and Jaden Nichole and Katelynn Mae Weston, of Creekside; granddaughter Elizabeth Williams; sisters Juanita Sermons, of New York, Denise Burke, of Florida, and Diane Arthur, of New York; biological mother Maybelline Williams; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, two uncles and an aunt.
Chris was preceded in death by his mother Sandra K. Williams; an infant daughter, Brooklyn Christine Williams; a stepson, Ryan Cunningham; a sister, Angela Critten; aunt and uncle Sylvia and Harry Powell; aunt Cecil Williams; a great nephew, William Chaffin; as well as a cousin, Carol Ann Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at St. James AME Zion Church, 101 N. 2nd St., Indiana, with Pastor Janice Johnson officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich. com.
