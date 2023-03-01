David D. Stiteler, 60, of Smicksburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1963, in McKeesport, to Margaret (McClelland) and David J. Stiteler.
David graduated from Lenape Vocational Technical School in 1983. He was a member of the Smicksburg Salem Lutheran Church and was a self-employed landscaper and farm hand. He was the mayor of Smicksburg for the past 25 years.
David was also a member of the Plumville Hunting Club and the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge #954. He loved dirt track racing and enjoyed hunting and visiting with family and friends. David had a kind heart and liked helping others any way he could.
His memory will be cherished by his father, David J. Stiteler and wife, Linda, of Belfair, Wash.; sisters Terri Stiteler and husband, Allan Robes, of Dallas, Texas, and Charisse Backus, of Rockwall, Texas; niece Meccala Wright and husband, Shane, of Madill, Okla.; great-nephews Luke, Lane and Ledger; and extended families Steve Prindible and wife, Ronnaleah, and their daughter, Liberty, of Smicksburg, and the Terry Marsh family, of Smicksburg.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret L. Stiteler; and brother-in-law Darren Backus.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Salem Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 87, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
For those wishing to send an online condolence to David’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.