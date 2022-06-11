David “Dave” Stiteler, 70, of Indiana, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of John D. and Dolly Stiteler, he was born Nov. 3, 1951, in Latrobe.
Dave was a graduate of Indiana High School and later attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was employed as manager of the Fourth Street Bilo market and later retired from Giant Eagle.
Dave was a member of the Indiana Franklin Masonic Lodge 313. His interests included spending time with his family, family vacations, hunting, going to his grandchildren’s sporting events and riding his motorcycle with his wife.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (Smith) Stiteler; children, Melissa (Scott) Bender, of Indiana; Megan (Andrew) Fisher, of Homer City; and Travis (Rachel) Stiteler, of Robinson Township; grandchildren, Alyssa and Cameron Bender, of Indiana; Drew Fisher, of Homer City; and Colton Stiteler, Robinson Township; and a sister, Linda Stiteler, of South Carolina.
Preceding Dave in death were his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
