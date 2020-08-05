David E. Jamieson, 83, of Indiana, formerly of Chenango Bridge, N.Y., died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born in 1937, in Chenango Bridge, N.Y., to Raymond E. and Elna M. (Pierson) Jamieson.
David proudly served in the United States Air Force as a training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. He taught English at East Middle School in Binghamton City School District, N.Y.
When the school was named a Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, the report specifically mentioned David, as “a very lively and animated teacher, who was stern, yet obviously enjoyed teaching, whom I will never forget.” In retirement, he was well-known and loved as the greeter at the Indiana Eat’n Park who loved to sing to people.
David was a member of Blairsville Alliance Church, Indiana Lions Club and a past Grand Exalted Ruler of Owego, N.Y. BPOE. He and Margaret were members of a traveling Western dance group, the Country Grazers (dance a little, eat a little.) He loved hunting and fishing. He never met a stranger, making conversation with everyone passing by.
He is survived by his children, Belinda (John) Buchmann, of Indiana; Michelle (Gary) Knackstedt, of Georgetown; Texas, Janet (Phil) Gaiduk, of Sacramento, Calif.; and David K Jamieson, of Indiana; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn McNitt, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Jamieson and Robert Jamieson; three sisters, Jane Hoffman, Dawn Lynch and Nancy Lee Lewis; and two wives, Patricia Ripps Jamieson and Margaret Patterson Jamieson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday August 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blairsville Alliance Church and on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the 3 p.m. service.