David Eugene Graff, 73, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 17, 1949, to Clarence and Marie (Cochran) Graff in Indiana. David worked in the natural gas industry all his life. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Gastown; American Legion Post 222, Clymer; Masonic Lodge 437; and the Coudersport Consistory. David served in the Navy during the Vietnam War era.
David is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Townsend) Graff, whom he married Sept. 6, 1990; two daughters, Melissa (Shaun) Ippolito, of Overland Park, Kan., and Jessica (Steve) Sawyer, of Elderton; daughter-in-law, Andrea Graff, of Corpus Christi, Texas; seven grandchildren, Thomas Ippolito, Evan Ippolito, David Graff III, Danielle Graff, Daniel Graff, Desiree Stewart and Reese Stewart; two brothers, Dale (Linda Graves) Graff, of Indiana, and Bruce (Dianne) Graff, of Weirton, W.Va.; mother-in-law, Alda Culp, of Shelocta; sister-in-law, Tammie (Robert Bower) Gaff, of Shelocta; brother-in-law, Ronald (Michelle Zanetti) Townsend, of Ford City; and numerous nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Graff Jr.; sister, Joyce Graff; brothers, Larry and Nathan Graff; infant sister, Penny Graff; and his father-in-law, Ronald Townsend.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Burial will take place in Elderton Cemetery.
