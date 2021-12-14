David F. Freeman, 76, of Marion Center, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center with his loving and caring family by his side.
He was the son of Margaret (Freeman) Boring and George Boring, born Feb. 19, 1945, at home in Cherry Tree.
David married the love of his life, Darlene Blystone, on Dec. 6, 1965, and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2010.
He loved to go fishing and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his two fur babies, Ralph and Buster.
David is survived by his six children, Bonnie Freeman (Ricky), of Marion Center; Linda Louttit (Chris), of Creekside; Marti Capron (Dana), of West Virginia; Kayla Freeman, of West Virginia; David Freeman, of Clymer; and Matthew Freeman, of Clymer; as well as 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Mardis, John Boring, Nancy Filler, Ginny Abram, George Boring, Linda Boring and Harry Boring, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Darlene, infant daughter, Lisa, infant granddaughter, Holly Lynch, and two siblings, Donald Boring and Anna Marie Kerestesy.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with David’s funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Robert White officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.