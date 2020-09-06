David Fulmer, 82, of Creekside, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
Dave was born on March 19, 1938, in Delmont, to William and Mary (Miller) Fulmer.
Dave was a self-employed farmer and for many years had worked at Melhorn’s Chicken Farm. Together with his family they raised beef cattle on the family farm. Dave was a member of the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed listening to country music and took great pride in his International tractors. Dave will best be remembered for his love he had for his family and farming.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Janice (Elder) Fulmer; three sons, David W. Fulmer and wife Jean Ann, of Indiana; Daniel L. Fulmer and wife Audrey, of Creekside; and Brian J. Fulmer and wife Trista, of Indiana; a daughter, Mary Jane McElwain and husband Steven, of Shelocta; and seven grandchildren, Justina, Austin and wife Trina, Marina and Asha Fulmer, Brynn and John Luke Fulmer, Meagan Roehrs and husband, J.T.; also four step-grandchildren, Brendon, David and Derek Scott and Kennedy Cook; two great-grandchildren, Hallie Roehrs and Jameson Fulmer; and a brother, William Fulmer, of Elderton.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Dave’s family will announce a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Clark Chapel Funeral Home, PO Box 997, Kittanning, PA 16201, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. To send an online condolence to Dave’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.