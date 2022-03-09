David G. Orendorff

David Gerard Orendorff, 69, of Indiana, died Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Born in Weston, W.Va., on March 26, 1952, he was a son of Harold S. Orendorff and Genevieve G. (Snyder) Orendorff, who preceded him in death.
David graduated from Indiana Area High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Houston. He had various occupations including as a security guard and school bus driver. As a life-long learner, he enjoyed researching many subjects, especially math, and often shared his knowledge with others. His creative talents were expressed through his art and music. The time he spent with his nieces and nephews was especially precious to him.
He is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Harry Orendorff (Carole), Annapolis, Md.; Judy Adams, Indiana; Catherine Nolen (Donald), Gretna, Va.; Debra Henninger (Warren), Greensburg; Roberta Borgo (Robert), Greensburg; and Lori Layer, Indiana; close family friend, Sarah Taylor; and other surviving family members, a sister-in-law, Katherine Orendorff, Katy, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by siblings, JoAnne Peterson, Patricia Smith, Mary Beth Orendorff, Richard Orendorff and Thomas Orendorff. He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Richard Peterson, Theron Smith, Paul Adams and Joseph Layer; sister-in-law, Rita Luther Orendorff; niece, Kelly Carley; and nephew, Theron “Teddy” Smith Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Richard Owens OFM Cap., celebrant. The family is being served by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
