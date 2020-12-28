David H. Brunner

David Hugh Brunner, 72, of Shelocta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on June 6, 1948, in Penn Hills. He was the only child of Ethel Irene (Hermann) and Fred David Brunner.
He worked for PennDOT District 10 and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family, doing little projects in his garage, attending his grandkids’ sporting events and RV camping with his wife. He was a member of Dayton United Methodist church, Dayton Grange #1819, a lifetime member of Indiana County Bow and Gun Club, and a Penn State alumnus.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy M. (Porter) Brunner, with whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12, 2020; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Matt Parisi, of Kittanning, and Melissa and Steve Boyer, of Franklin, Idaho; four grandchildren, Brady (Jenna) Boyer, of Stephenson, Va.; Stephanie Boyer, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and Jacob Parisi and Nicholas Parisi, of Kittanning; one great-granddaughter, Helena Wright, of Franklin, Idaho; and his faithful beagle, Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley. Funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating. Burial will take place in South Bend Cemetery.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.