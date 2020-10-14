David H. McNaughton Sr.

David Hamilton McNaughton Sr., 76, of Lancaster, passed away in his home with his loving family by his side on Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020, after an 11-month battle with cancer.
David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn McNaughton; his children, Laura McNaughton, David McNaughton Jr., Jaclyn Gilbert and Samantha Toscano; and his grandchildren, Hamilton, Eve and Violet McNaughton and Leland Gilbert.
Born in Orange, N.J., on June 5, 1944, David was the son of Charles D. McNaughton and Shirley H. McNaughton.
A 1962 graduate of Indiana Joint High School, David received his B.S. in accounting from Penn State University, where he played football under a four-year scholarship as a starting fullback. In 1965, in the Penn State vs. Syracuse game, after a 73-yard drive, David did an infamous back flip one yard out from the end zone for the touchdown. That year, he was named MVP by Pittsburgh Curbstone Coaches and was selected for The Associated Press All-East first team. David rushed for 884 yards in 1965, making him the second-best single-season rusher in Penn State history at the time.
After college, David worked in sales and marketing at Armstrong World Industries and Keystone Lighting Company before buying Keener Manufacturing Company in 1984, which he owned and operated for 24 years. In 2008, he started a new enterprise, TagPrinters.com.
Throughout his life, David was a passionate entrepreneur, an avid dog-lover, and devoted husband and father who attended St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Since his cancer diagnosis in November 2019, Dave fought the unknowns of his condition with undying strength, faith and resilience. David’s larger-than-life spirit will be deeply missed.
