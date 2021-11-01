David Howard Peak, 65, of Avonmore, Bell Township, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1956, in Indiana, the son of Robert Lee (Sr.) and Elizabeth Rhodes Peak.
David enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his grandchildren. He especially enjoyed his trips to see the giraffes at Keystone Safari in Grove City. David was a social member of the Slickville VFD.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cathy Perfetta Peak; two children, Justine Libengood, of Avonmore, Bell Township, and Ryan Libengood (Katie Guzzo), of Murrysville; two grandchildren, Brooklyn Rose and David Stutzman; a sister, Gloria J. Kessler and husband Paul, of Marion Center; three brothers, John M. Rhodes, on active duty, Robert L. Peak Jr. and wife Deb, of Indiana, and Richard P. Peak, of Tampa, Fla.; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special family friend, Terry Rupert. David is also survived by his faithful companions, his dogs Redd, Benny and Penny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Stutzman.
Family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 p.m. until time of services at 8 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, with Pastor Stanley Webb officiating. Everyone is also invited to an additional celebration of David’s life, a gathering of friends and family, on Sunday at the Slickville Fire Hall beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Dave’s memory to the John “Wallio” Perfetta Fire Fund, C/O the Slickville Lions Club, P.O. Box 141, Slickville, PA 15684.
To view and send online condolences visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.