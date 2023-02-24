David J. Flowers, 70, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
He was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Pittsburgh. While in Pittsburgh, he graduated from Duquesne School of Law. As a resident of Indiana for more than 35 years, he aided the community working as an attorney for Laurel Legal Services and served on the board of various community organizations.
David had a passion for music. In early years, he worked as a disc jockey at several Pittsburgh-area clubs where he met his wife, Susan. He retained this passion throughout his life, with a program on WIUP-FM, David’s Musical Box, and much of his life was scored by his lifelong favorite artist, Peter Gabriel.
David was a kindhearted and devoted Catholic who loved his family and a creative and imaginative father who was always quick with a groan-worthy “dad joke.”
David also loved animals of all kinds, particularly dogs, bringing home a number of strays and rescued shelter dogs throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Avery Flowers and partner Kelby, Brian Flowers and partner Laura, Kendra Voorhies and special child Lydiona Ziesman; one sister, Kristine Flowers; and a brother, Stephen (Bonnie) Flowers.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie (Oberer) Flowers.
A private Blessing Service will be conducted in the near future at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Four Footed Friends or the Indiana County Humane Society.