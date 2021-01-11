David James Prushnok, age 29, of Hillsdale, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. He was dearly loved and the family is deeply saddened by his loss.
David was born March 19, 1991, to David Prushnok and Louann Uber in Indiana. David had attended Purchase Line High School prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army, after which David attended Allegheny Community College pursuing a business education in entrepreneurship.
David was very adept and held positions over time in oil and gas companies, and most recently was employed by P&N Resources located in Indiana.
David enjoyed the great outdoors and loved to ride ATV vehicles while being with his family during camp activities and gatherings. David was a bright, energetic and kind person.
David is survived by his mother, Louann Uber; father David M. Prushnok; grandmother Barbara Uber; sisters Melissia Prushnok Smith, Bethany Prushnok and Heidi Abrams; brother Nicholas Prushnok; nieces Laken and Sidney; nephew Dylan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In view of these times of COVID-19 the family will hold a funeral service proceeding for David at Rowley Cemetery in Hillsdale. Family and friends wishing to attend the service are welcome Wednesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation to David’s favorite charity, the Light of Life Rescue Mission, 10 E. North Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 (www.lightoflife.org), would be most appreciated.
The Prushnok family is being served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.