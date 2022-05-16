David John LaPorte, Ph.D, born in Reading on May 9, 1954, passed away in his home in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 68, surrounded by his loving daughter, her partner and his wife after a prolonged struggle with cancer.
He is survived by his beloved children, Megan J. LaPorte, Kelly Knickelbein, Kyle Zilles, Micaiah Rucker and Desmond Rucker; his grandchildren, Graham and Genevieve Knickelbein; his dear sister, Joan LaPorte and husband Gary Shuman; and his cherished wife, Dana Gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Carmen LaPorte.
Dave was a passionate learner who earned a Ph.D in neuropsychology at Temple University. Throughout his career as a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he inspired and mentored thousands of students with his wit, insight and love for psychology and the brain.
Additionally, he had a successful private counseling practice helping countless individuals who struggled with mental health and other cognitive challenges.
In his free time when he wasn’t reading, he was hiking, biking, scuba diving or at home cutting wood to stoke fires on the deck. His greatest joy was sharing the world with friends and family, traveling on adventures to Italy, France and so many other destinations. He is mourned by many loved ones around the globe, including family in Italy and France.
If you would like to do something other than opening a good bottle of Brunello or cracking a cold Belgian beer — served at room temperature, of course — consider donating to support the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy, where David loved to hike and bike throughout the years: www.gaptrail.org/support-the-gap/donate/.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held July 23 at his home in Pittsburgh.
