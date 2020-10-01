David John McCracken, 87, of Homer City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
A son of Ralph and Cora (Logue) McCracken, he was born March 16, 1933, in Creekside.
Dave was a 1951 graduate of Indiana Area High School, attended Allied School of Technology in Chicago and was a graduate of Altoona Bible Institute.
Dave served in the Army as a corporal during the Korean War and was stationed in England. He was employed for many years by Syntron and by Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Co.
As a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 40 years, he served as a deacon and taught the adult Sunday School class. He also filled in as a lay pastor for many churches in the Indiana County area.
He enjoyed deer hunting, telling stories and jokes, studying the Bible and teaching Sunday School class. As a young man in high school, he loved to play baseball for Creekside in the Indiana County League and was chosen two years to play on the Indiana All-Star team.
Dave loved to spend time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He always will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Viola (Nupp) McCracken, whom he wed in 1959; children Dennis (Patricia) McCracken, Homer City; Jeffrey (Stacy) McCracken, Richmond, Va.; and Brenda McCracken, Marion Center; grandchildren Nicole McCracken, Richmond; Matthew Kinter, Altoona; Megan McCracken, Richmond; Christine McCracken, Homer City; and Shawn and Kyle Kinter, Marion Center; sister Shirley Rynders, Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dave in death were his parents; sisters Lucille Johnson, Cleo Drawdy, Lillian Shaffer and Twila DePrimo; and brothers Irvin Lee, William, Ralph, Herbert, Donald and Kenneth.
Friends will be received at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the service by Dr. Dale Jeffers in Lefdahl Chapel. Interment will follow in East Mahoning Cemetery near Purchase Line.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell, PA 15742 and/or Calvary Baptist Academy, 11394 Route 286, Clymer, PA 15728.