On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after a valiant fight, David L. Bonacci went to where the fish always bite and the tomatoes are always ripe.
Dave was a successful businessman who never forgot his humble beginnings in Plumville. He loved his dogs and he loved your dogs. Dave would probably not remember your name and call you Buddy, but he’d know your dog’s name and always had a pocketful of biscuits to give out. Dave will be remembered for his love of fish stories, growing his tomatoes and garlic, leek picking and mushroom hunting.
He loved McKean County and his memories of his childhood family camp by Red Bridge. Dave was happy to have made McKean County his retirement home.
Dave leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Claudia; his son, Jim and wife Christine; many wonderful friends; his fishing buddies; his precious dog, Nina; precocious cat, Tux; and many grandpuppies.
Per Dave’s express wishes, there is no viewing or service. Everyone who knew Dave knew that he lived his life on his own terms.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. If you wish to honor Dave, give a biscuit to a dog, pick up trash on a stream or buy a stranger a beer.
