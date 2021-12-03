David L. “Joe” Boring, 68, of Cherry Tree, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Spangler, the son of David R. and Dorabelle (Markle) Boring.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dewayne Boring.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marjorie (Weakland); two daughters, Susan (Steven) Shuss and Holly (Matthew Zunner) Piatiak; grandchildren, Chantel and Madison Piatiak and Eric and Megan Lubert; and a great-grandchild, Jacob Anderson.
He is also survived by his sister, Darlene Boring; in-laws, Edna Boring, Edward and MaryRose Sibert and Charles and Barbara Mitchell, and several nieces and nephews.
After working many years as a coal miner at Greenwich Colleries and Tunnelton Mining Company, he also worked for Starfire Corporation, Stiffler’s Greenhouse and then retired from PennDOT.
Joe was a hard worker and always there to lend a hand. He enjoyed making jokes to get laughs, quality time with family and keeping busy on the family farm.
Joe will truly be missed by all who knew him.
At Joe’s request there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of all the arrangements.