David Lee Chappell, 71, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, while at his residence.
The son of Clarence and Nellie (Barni) Chappell, he was born July 1, 1950, in Ernest.
David had been employed by Walmart for more than 10 years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing softball. David will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Sharon (Smicklo) Chappell, of Indiana; daughters, Marsha (Jason) Geneva, of Penn Run; Melissa (Shawn) Wilson, of Shelocta; and Melanie Chappell, of Indiana; siblings Annie Ryan, Mary Lou Shaffer, Denny Chappell, Diane Haws, Nancy Hitchcock, Doris Stadtmiller and Donna Zometsky; grandchildren Bryan, Marissa, Jesse, Noah, Jenna, Kiara, Erica and Shyla; great-grandchildren Emma, Kaden, Sophia, Grant and August; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Virginia Skerbetz, Tommy Pecco, Paul Landi, George Landi, Pauline Labant, Clarence Chappell Jr. and William Chappell.
Friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.