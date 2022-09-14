David Lee Popson 70, of Creekside, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Born in Brookville on April 11, 1952, he was a son of George Albert Popson Sr. and Patty Lucille (Helmheckel) Popson.
He was a graduate of Kittanning High School and later from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in business administration. David previously worked as a banquet coordinator at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Blairsville. His last employment was at the Hillsdale Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility where he transported nursing home residents to their appointments.
David is remembered for being a “free-spirited” man who was both an animal lover and a nature lover. The kindness he expressed to his family and friends knew no bounds.
He is survived by his brother, George Albert “Bert” Popson Jr., of Buckhannon, W.Va.; and by his sister, Linda Kay Mracko (John), of Abbottstown. Other surviving family include his niece Andrea Lynn Turlik (Dan), of Aldie, Va.; nephew Jonathan Alan Mracko (Kristine), of Magnolia, Del.; and great-niece Juliet Turlik.
Service arrangements are private and under the direction of Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana.