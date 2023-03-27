David Lowry Little, 90, of Home, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Norman and Lulu (Cummins) Little, he was born March 20, 1933, in Creekside.
Dave was a graduate of Indiana High School.
After high school, he entered the Army and fought in the Korean War in the 1st Calvary Unit. During this time period, Dave became a graduate of the Japanese Naval Academy, Okinawa, Japan.
Dave was a member of Creekside Methodist Church. He was employed for 42 years in the banking industry and also served as a justice of the peace for Indiana County.
His interests included playing darts at Creekside Presbyterian Church, walking on the farm with his dogs, hunting and, in his younger days, rollerblading. Dave was also a lifelong member of the NRA.
He will be remembered as a very special man who was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Surviving are his children, David Lynn Little, of Home; Dennis James (Cathy) Little, of Carlisle; Dana Lu (John) Hitz, of Lexington, Ky.; Darrell (Jodi) Little, of Lebanon; and Daniel (Amy) Little, of Home; grandchildren Hope (David) Sale, of Carlisle, and Angela (Mike) Pinckney, of Shippensburg; granddaughter-in-law Michele Little, of Chambersburg; Ginger (Aron) Kunkel, of Shippensburg; Beth (Jared) Rumer, of Carlisle; Alena (Ryan) Beckham, of Lexington; Meredith Hitz and her fiancée Gillian Pruitt, of Lexington; Stephanie Little and fiancée Zach Flamm, of Lebanon; and Joey (Ashley) Little, of Home; great-grandchildren Marian Brewer, of Gallipolis, Ohio; twins Faith and Lisa Sale, of Carlisle; Aurek and Lillian Pinckney, of Shippensburg; Jacob Little, of Shippensburg; Carson and Levi Kunkel, of Shippensburg; Luke and Eden Rumer, of Carlisle; and Jenny Mae and Brooks Easton Beckham, of Lexington; a brother, Robert C. (Mary C.) Little, of Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Mary A. Little, of Creekside.
Preceding Dave in death were his parents; wife Elizabeth (Fisher) Little in 2008; a grandson, Dennis Little II; and a brother, Howard “Dutch” Little.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Creekside Methodist Church with one half hour visitation prior to the service. Pastor Lois Jackson will officiate. VFW Post 1989 will conduct military rites.
Interment in the Greenwood Cemetery will be private.