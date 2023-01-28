David Loyd “Applepap” Deyarmin Sr., 85, of Homer City, died Tuesday Jan. 24, 2023, at Keeper of the Flame, Blairsville.
He was born Jan. 25, 1937, in Indiana, and was the son of the late John and Nora (Muir) Deyarmin.
He is survived by his son, Davis Deyarmin Jr.; his grandchildren, Cortnee Deyarmin and Lindsay Deyarmin; his great-great-grandchildren, Journey Culbertson; and his brother, Victor Deyarmin. He is also survived by his nieces, Bonnie Deyarmin, Kim Bush and Vickie Deyarmin; his nephews, Christopher Skinner and Michael Skinner; and his cousins, John and Bill Deyarmin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Dean Deyarmin; and his cousin, Shirley Dranzik.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Lutheran Cemetery, Brush Valley.
