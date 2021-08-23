David “Mark” Porter, 58, of Conemaugh Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Jan. 10, 1963, in Latrobe, he was a son of David Ray Porter and Viola Joyce (Pizer) Porter.
Mark lived in Saltsburg all of his life and worked in construction through the Laborers International Union of North America, Post #1451, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Slickville American Legion.
Mark loved riding his Harley and his side-by-side, hunting and hanging out in the garage with his brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, James and Bertie (Smith) Zimmerman Sr., and an infant grandson, Justin Shetler Jr.
Mark is survived by his wife of 15 years, Lorie L. (Zimmerman) Porter; sons, Ray Shetler Jr., of Saltsburg, Jonathan Shetler, of Indiana, and Justin (Brittaney Luther) Shetler, of New Florence; grandchildren, Skyler Plummer, of Kentucky, Brayden Shetler, of Bolivar, and Andrew Shetler, of New Florence; siblings, Monica (Rodger) Stadler, of Belle Vernon, Wayne (Sondra Carr) Porter, of Moween, and Kathleen (Todd) Wagner, of Saltsburg; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and last but not least, his beloved Pekingese, Gizmo.
At the family’s request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
