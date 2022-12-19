David Michael Ball, 31, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at Indiana Hospital.
Born in Indiana on July 7, 1991, David was the son of Michael J. and Wendy L. (Smith) Ball. David was a machinist for several years and was just recently hired on with FEMCO Machine in Punxsutawney.
In his free time, David loved music and was an avid and accomplished musician. He participated in band and chorus throughout high school. Though he had an extremely generous heart, cared about others and was honest and principled, he also loved to be silly and make people laugh.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Wendy Ball, of Cherry Tree; brother, Bradley J. Ball and wife, Julie, of Clymer; nephews, Logan and Ethan Ball; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunt, Loretta Ball; and cousin, Benjamin Clark.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, where a remembrance service will be held at 4 p.m.
Everyone is invited after the service to a time of sharing more memories at Indiana VFD Hall, Indiana, immediately following the service.
To view the obituary or sign the online guest book, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com