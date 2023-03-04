David P. “Cubby” Matko, 67, of Urey, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Born July 12, 1955, in Indiana, he was the son of Steve W. and Sophie (Toman) Matko.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Max; sister-in-law Shirley (Toth) Matko; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his devoted fiancé Theresa “Terry” Bonatesta, of Northern Cambria; son David P. Matko Jr. and wife Traci, of Hillsdale; daughter Megan Matko and companion Carl Barrett, of Indiana; grandchildren Dawson, Bryn and Teegan Matko; and Joe and the entire Bonatesta family, of Northern Cambria.
David is also survived by his brothers Daniel Matko, of New Brighton, Raymond Matko and wife Dian, and Robert Matko and wife Debbie, all of Glen Campell, and Steve Matko and wife Nancy, of Hillsdale; sisters Christine McCurdy-Moyer and husband Jay, of Marietta, and Patricia “Patty” Goodlin and husband Rod, of Cherry Tree; his last surviving aunt, Lois Matko, of DuBois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
“Cubby” was a 1973 graduate of Purchase Line High School. After graduating, he began a long career working with his brothers in IA Construction. He later retired from Palo Construction and was a member of Laborer’s Union Local 1058.
In retirement, he remained active helping in his son’s business, B&M Sealcoating, painting parking lot lines. He was member of the Church of the Resurrection, Glen Campbell Rod & Gun Club, American Legion Post 435 and many others.
He loved spending time in the outdoors and was an avid hunter, proudly sharing his story of “bagging a 482-pound bear.” He adored his role as grandfather and especially enjoyed teaching grandson Dawson his love of hunting and fishing.
His many hobbies included trips to casinos, golfing, gun-bashes and gun-shoots, hanging at BoJo’s garage and conversations with friends. Above all, he was a kind and loving fiance, proud father and grandfather, and faithful brother and friend who always placed the needs of family and others first. He will be deeply missed.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Fr. Jim Morley officiating.
Interment will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Northern Cambria.