David R. Clawson, 59, Charles, died Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born Nov. 30, 1960, in Johnstown, he was the son of Raymond and Janet (Boring) Clawson.
He is survived by his life partner, Nikki Berezansky Youngdahl; sisters and brothers Sharon Ressler (David), Evelyn Rich, James Clawson, Carolyn Mynatt, Joanie Scarff, Steele Clawson and Nancy Toma; a special niece, Heather Noon, along with several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
David was employed by United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners 423, Duncansville. He was a member of F&AM Greater Johnstown Lodge 538 and Widow Sons Masonic Rider Association. He also enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, bowling and being outdoors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (with limitations) at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
A grave site service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Armagh Cemetery with Pastor Paul Funk officiating.
Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Children’s Home, Gift Planning Office, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
