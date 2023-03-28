David R. “Pillsbury” Patterson, 59, of Cramer, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at home.
Born April 13, 1963, in Johnstown, he was the son of Jean (Colananni) Patterson and Arnold “Jake” Patterson.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Chris (Killinger) Patterson; sons Jacob Patterson and fiancé Nicole and Davey Patterson and girlfriend Natalie; grandchildren Layla Rose, Cameron and Sadie; sister Linda Makowski; cousins Vince and John Colananni; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lucinda and Jim Szalankiewicz, Connie and Jim Kalina and Carol Boring; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by in-laws Charles “Chiz” and Marjorie Killinger and special uncle Jim Colananni.
He was a member of Armagh Methodist Church and Boilermakers Local No. 154, and he was a life-member of the Seward Volunteer Fire Co. Dave was a beekeeper who enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for family, friends and his church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Armagh Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh, with Pastor Scott Hamley officiating.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.