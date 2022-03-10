David R. Reitz

David Richard Reitz, 70, of Northpoint, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1957, in Camp Atterbury, Ind., a son of Peggy L. (Henry) and Richard P. Reitz, who preceded him in death.
On Feb. 15, 1974, he married Erma (Marlin) Reitz, who survives.
He was a 1969 graduate of Dayton High School.
David was a lifelong resident of Northpoint. He was also a member of Northpoint United Methodist Church, where he served as superintendent.
He retired after 45 years as a faithful employee of T.W. Phillips Gas and Oil Company.
He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, you could guarantee to see him on one of his many tractors, but his grandchildren were his first and foremost priority.
In addition to his wife Erma, he is survived by two children, son Brian Reitz and wife Jennifer, of Dayton, and daughter Pamela Sprankle and husband Eric, of Punxsutawney; a sister, Christine Shelton, of Lone Tree, Colo.; and four grandchildren, Brianna Reitz, Raelynn Reitz, Zackary Sprankle and Luke Sprankle. He was a beloved uncle and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney,
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas Topar officiating.
Interment will be in Northpoint Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Reitz to the Crosstown Food Pantry, 201 Woodland Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or to Northpoint United Methodist Church, 3494 Northpoint Road, Northpoint, PA 15763.