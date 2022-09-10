David Rocco “Butch” Chero, 81, Robinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Indiana Square.
Born July 16, 1941, in Robinson, the son of late Rocco and Anna (Thompson) Chero. He was the grandson of Nicholas and Philomena Chero and Scott and Margaret Thompson.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by infant sons David, John and Michael Chero, and brother Ronald Chero.
He is survived by sister Sharon Chero; nephews Ronald “Rocky” Chero and wife Heidi (Muchesko), and Dominico Chero; nieces Teresa Chero, and Rosemarie “Rosie” Hartz and husband Dale; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.
David was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Worked as a coal miner for over 20 years. But most of all he was the best brother, uncle and friend a person could ever ask for. He loved hunting and fishing.
Friends received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. The Rev. Marsha Adams will officiate.
Interment will be in Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville. Military gravesite honors will be provided. Funeral dinner immediately following to be held at Robinson V.F.W.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.