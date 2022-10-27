David Rothard Lute, 50, of Black Lick, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Forbes Regional Hospital.
Born Nov. 18, 1971, in Chelsea, Mass., he was a son of the late Keith and Nancy S. (Windon) Lute.
David was a wonderful son, brother and uncle who was a longtime, loving caregiver to his family, friends and neighbors.
He loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Jessie. David had an amazing sense of humor, regardless of the situation, and was an excellent storyteller.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Kyle Parscale.
David is survived by one brother, Larry K. Lute and his wife, Bobbie, of Bolivar; one sister, Alethea Parscale and her husband, Steve, of Paola, Kan.; nieces and nephews Nicholas Lute and his wife, Kelly, Scott Lute, Benjamin Lute, Katherine Lute, Kristin Parscale Pape and her husband, Jared, Klayton Parscale and his wife, Katie and Kyler Parscale and his wife, Kitana; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the ICU at Forbes Regional Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Bobula officiating. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
