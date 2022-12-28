David S. Coulter, 63, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
He was born Sept. 28, 1959, to H. Scott and Jean Elizabeth (Leister) Coulter.
David worked as a Soil Conservationist for USDA.
David is survived by his loving wife, Carla (Pitzerell) Coulter, whom he wed Dec. 28, 1991; son Robert Boyer, of Shelocta; daughter Hannah Coulter, of Dayton; two sisters, Beverly Cardella, of North Carolina, and Lou Ann Coulter North Carolina; and a chosen son, Jason Nimal.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at David’s beloved farm. The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley, is assisting with funeral arrangements.
Interment will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.carson boyer.com.