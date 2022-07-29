David S. West, 67, of Bolivar, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 31, 1955, in Johnstown, he was the son of Earl and Leona (Arford) West.
David retired from PennDOT after more than 27 years. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, long drives in his Porsche, traveling, stock car racing, car shows and, most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mitzi (Sisitki) West; children, Ben West and wife Kyongseon “Kathy,” of Bolivar and Tonya Bloom, of Bolivar; and grandchildren, Kayla West, Aubree Bloom and Brenden Boske.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
Friends will be received at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Private interment will follow at Bolivar West View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Interim Healthcare & Hospice, 322 Warren St., Suite 250, Johnstown, PA 15905, or UPMC Children’s Hospital, UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.