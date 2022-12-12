David Steven Buggey, 71, of Indiana, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family after an extended illness of Alzheimer’s disease.
The son of Raymond and Pauline (Yackuboskey) Buggey, he was born July 22, 1951, in Indiana.
David was a 1970 graduate of Indiana High School and lived his entire life in the Indiana area.
Known for being friendly and outgoing, David loved helping people. He was known as “Mr. Fix-it” and could figure out any task with his God-given talents. He was a self-employed general contractor for his entire career, and he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.
David wed Debra Fowler on May 1, 1969, and they shared many wonderful years together. They are the proud parents of three children, Steven A. Buggey (Bobbi Jo) and children, Ashley, Anna and Samantha; D. Jason Buggey (Marie) and children, Julia, Morgan (Nathan), Faith and Maggie; and Kristin (Buggey) Bell (Bob) and children, Mason and Alaina.
David has many beloved brothers and sisters, Jean (Patrick) Bernard, Marlene (Robert) Buffone, Stanley (Arlene) Buggey, Bernadette (Jose) Cervera, Yvonne Buggey and partner Debi Kozik, Kevin (Tammy) Buggey, Chris (Linda) Buggey and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by siblings Rayburn (Marlene) Buggey and Dennis (Teresa) Buggey.
Services will be held at Summit Church at 2707 West Pike, Indiana, on Tuesday. Guests will be received beginning at 3 p.m., and the service will begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be grateful to accept donations for a bench in memory of David’s legacy.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or for directions to the church.