David W. Hoe, 60, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Jack E. and Barbara J. (Albright) Hoe, he was born May 4, 1961, in Indiana.
David graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1979 and worked as an aide at the Pathway Homeless Shelter in Black Lick. He was a member of Blairsville First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two brothers, Douglas E. Hoe (Sherri), of Blairsville, and Jack L. Hoe (Cheryl), of Blairsville; two nephews, Scott Hoe and Ryan Hoe; stepmother, Betty Hoe, of Blairsville; and a special friend, Kellie Taylor, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per David’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
