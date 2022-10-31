David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born May 12, 1951, at Long Branch, N.J.
David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In 1973, he earned a B.S. in chemistry from Randolph-Macon College.
Following graduation from college, he joined the Peace Corps and from 1973-1975 taught in Western Samoa.
David’s career as a chemist included employment with the U.S. Government Printing Office in Washington, D.C., and with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
David wed Stella L. Chiplis on April 1, 1996. They shared 26 years of marriage.
After moving to Pennsylvania, he had worked for the U.S. Postal Service and as a school van driver for Tri-County Transportation.
Known for being friendly and outgoing, David loved meeting and conversing with people. He would be the first one to lend a hand, helping whenever someone needed assistance. He was also a devoted animal lover.
David was a social member of the Glen Campbell and Rossiter American Legion posts.
He is survived by his wife, Stella Shedd, of Rochester Mills; his brother, John D. Shedd and wife Michelle, of Minnesota; his two sisters, Christine B. Zebrak and husband Larry, of Virginia and Martha T. Shedd, of New Jersey; as well as his wife’s siblings, including Rose Olexy, of Punxsutawney, and Timothy Chiplis, of Rossiter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
In honor and recognition of David’s great affection and love for animals, memorial contributions may be forwarded to: Just Us For the Animals, 98 Morrison Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign David’s guestbook and share a condolence message.