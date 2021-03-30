David William Burris, 72, of Indiana, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Lawrence T. and Bessie (Baird) Burris, he was born Dec. 5, 1948, in Pittsburgh.
David was a loving husband and a man with a kind heart. He loved trains, going on cruises and time spent with his dog, Josie.
Surviving are his wife, Frances (McCunn) Burris; a brother, Lou (Carolyn) Camino, Pittsburgh; in-laws, Mary McCunn, Harvey (Kathy) McCunn, Shirl (Ken) Weaver, Bill (Jan) McCunn, Ed (Linda) McCunn, Susan (Greg) Frederick and Terry (Jennifer) McCunn, all of Indiana; and Vicki (Ron) Henry, Phillipsburg; special niece and nephew, Mike and Barb Beers, New York; and many other nieces and nephews.
Preceding David in death were his parents and a brother, Lawrence “Stan” Burris and his wife, JoAnn.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
