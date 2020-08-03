DavidJames H. Rager, 41, of Cherry Tree (Green Township), unexpectedly died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
Born in Spangler on Jan. 6, 1979, he was a son of James Harvey Rager, of Cherry Tree and the late Arvilla Marie (Overman) Rager.
DavidJames had attended classes at Purchase Line High School. He was a strong person, considering everything he had been through. He liked socializing with his friends on Facebook and playing computer games. He always enjoyed talking with his friends and loved spending time with his family.
He is sadly missed by his father and two sisters: Patricia Lynn Wells (Dee), of Indiana, and Darlene Marie Neff (Larry), of Homer City. Other survivors include several nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his sister, Connie Arlene Rager.
Following cremation at Rairigh-Bence Crematory, final disposition will be held at the convenience of the Rager Family at the Montgomery Cemetery. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer is assisting with the service arrangements.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.rbfh.net.